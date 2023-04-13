Edit Account-Sign Out
10 of the most popular attractions to visit in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of places to visit for a day out in Sussex but where is the most popular?

By Ellis Peters
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a tourist and select the ten most popular places to visit in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on places to visit in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

Here are the top ten most popular places to visit in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Sussex, Brighton Pier is an iconic landmark that offers breathtaking views of the English Channel. Visitors can enjoy a variety of fun activities, including arcade games, amusement rides, and tasty snacks from the pier's many food vendors

1. Brighton Pier

A beautiful mediaeval castle located in West Sussex, Arundel Castle is a must-visit attraction for history buffs. The castle's stunning architecture and impressive collection of artwork and artefacts make it a fascinating place to explore

2. Arundel Castle

This breathtaking coastal park offers stunning views of the white cliffs of Seven Sisters, a series of chalk cliffs that stretch for miles along the English Channel. Visitors can enjoy hiking, cycling, and birdwatching in the park's beautiful natural setting

3. Seven Sisters Country Park

This beautiful cathedral dates back to the 12th century and is one of the most impressive examples of mediaeval architecture in England. Visitors can explore the cathedral's stunning interior and learn about its rich history

4. Chichester Cathedral

