Crawley Borough Council encourages residents to take a walk in their local park for ‘Love Parks Week’

The litter pick took place on Monday, August 1 in Goffs Park. Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for Wellbeing, was joined by Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the borough Council and Councillor Simon Piggott, ward member for Southgate, plus parks staff and volunteers to help clear litter.

The free walks take place in Worth Park and Tilgate Park, two of Crawley’s five Green Flag award-winning parks.

The Worth Park guided walk takes place on Wednesday, August 3 from 10.30am, starting at Ridleys Court.

Councillors, council staff and volunteers litter pick in Goffs Park

The walk, led by Head Gardener Stephen Peters, will last between 60 and 90 minutes. Stephen will give a walking commentary of the beautiful historic park with information about sustainable horticulture and plant heritage.

The Tilgate Park walk takes place on Friday, 5 August from 10am, starting from the main car park (near the toilet block).

The walk, led by Christian Threader, Parks Maintenance and Conservation Manager, will last between 60 and 90 minutes. The walk in the beautiful park will feature mixed terrain including some hills and will take in some of the tree trail and other areas of interest around Tilgate Park.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing said: “Love Parks Week provides us with the opportunity to show off more of our fantastic green spaces.”

Please come dressed for the weather conditions. Walks will be suitable for wheelchairs and prams.