Around 500 people came along on the day to find out more about over 2,000 local job and training opportunities in the area.

Local employers from a wide range of industries including retail, construction, hospitality, driving, financial, social care and airport services, were on hand to offer advice to potential applicants alongside the Employ Crawley team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comments from local employers at the fair included:

The Employ Crawley team

“Friendly team and a diverse range of candidates”

“Great buzz in the room”

“Friendliest job fair with a great atmosphere.”

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I am delighted to see how successful this year’s event was. It was great to see so many local people come along and take advantage of the help and advice on offer. I hope that it helped them to secure employment and training.”

Employ Crawley helps local people with employment support, providing information, advice and guidance based in the Town Hall and Crawley Library. Free support is offered from a knowledgeable and well-connected member of staff to help local residents into jobs.

For more information about Employ Crawley, visit investcrawley.co.uk/employment-and-skills.

See also

Customers queue from 7.20am as new hmv Crawley store opens - video