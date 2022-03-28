Airline launches 18 new routes from Gatwick Airport including Milan, Rome, Vienna and Tel Aviv

Following the end of all COVID-19 travel measures, including the Passenger Locator Form and tests for all arrivals, now is the perfect time to book a hassle-free trip for the Easter holidays.

Tickets are available today, on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from just £8.99*.

Today’s launch coincides with the reopening of Gatwick’s South Terminal, signifying a positive step in the recovery of the travel industry as passengers can once again benefit from a wide choice of destinations.

With a mixture of year-round and seasonal routes to Bari, Bourgas, Faro, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Palma de Mallorca, Larnaca, Varna, Venice, Vienna, Catania, Podgorica, Tel Aviv, Chania, Mykonos and Funchal, today’s expansion will see Wizz Air operate a total of 25 routes from Gatwick Airport.

Whether it’s hopping between the coffee houses of Vienna, soaking up the sun in Mykonos, or enjoying the best pizza Naples has to offer, the new routes present exciting travel opportunities for every type of traveller. To celebrate the launch of new routes, Wizz Air is offering 20% off selected flights to and from Gatwick, booked today and departing before the May 31 2022.

Since the opening of its base at Gatwick Airport in October 2020, Wizz Air UK has offered an array of routes to both popular and off the beaten track destinations for its customers based in London and the South of England. Today’s launch will provide a further boost to the local economy by creating 210 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs in the area.

Wizz Air’s successful bid for 15 daily slots pairs at Gatwick Airport in December last year means that the airline will be basing four additional Airbus A321neo aircraft at Gatwick, taking the airline’s total number of Gatwick based aircraft to five. These additional aircraft reflect the demand Wizz Air anticipates as travel rebounds, as well as its long-term commitment to both the airport and region.

Wizz Air is currently recruiting for cabin and flight crew at Gatwick Airport, and is hosting a series of open recruitment days at Gatwick in April.

The airline welcomes applications from experienced cabin crew, as well as those with no previous experience at all, and offers all employees a competitive salary, industry-leading training, a salary during the initial training period, free uniform, an unlimited number of employee tickets, free tickets and fantastic discounts for friends and family and a monthly roster schedule. For more information about recruitment dates, please visit: careers.wizzair.com/content/EventsCabinCrew/.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Today’s route launches signify the start of an exciting new chapter for Wizz Air UK at Gatwick Airport as we embark on the summer travel season. Through this significant expansion we are reaffirming our commitment to providing low-fare connectivity to our customers in London and the South of England – and we want them to know that WIZZ is here to stay.

“The lifting of all Covid-19 travel restrictions is an extremely positive development for the travel industry and passengers alike, with customers once again being able to travel hassle-free to their favourite destinations. We look forward to welcoming customers old and new onboard our young, efficient and green aircraft to enjoy the excellent service WIZZ is known for, as they head off on their well-deserved trips abroad.”

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted that Wizz is adding 18 new routes to its Gatwick offer, meaning passengers can now fly from Gatwick with Wizz to a total of 25 popular European destinations. Wizz’s expansion and commitment to Gatwick marks the start of an exciting time for the airport as well as the airline, coinciding with the reopening of Gatwick’s South Terminal.

“Wizz’s growing range of destinations is excellent news for passengers across London and the South East, providing more choice and competition to in-demand destinations. Importantly, it’s also fantastic news for the local economy, with more than 200 jobs created as a direct result of the new services.”

Henry Smith, Member of Parliament for Crawley, said: "It's fantastic to welcome Wizz Air to Gatwick, with both the airline and airport's commitment to sustainability, customer choice, service and good value, it's a natural partnership which represents the very best of our aviation sector's recovery following Covid restrictions being lifted. I look forward to stepping on board myself soon!"

For ultimate peace of mind, passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

