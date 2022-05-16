Crawley Borough Council to install new accessible changing places toilets at K2 Crawley and The Hawth

Crawley Borough Council has been awarded a grant of £97,000 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to install Changing Places toilets, which are designed for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

Working with the operators Everyone Active at K2 Crawley and Parkwood Leisure at The Hawth, the council is looking forward to these new amenities enabling more people to access our major leisure and cultural venues.

Once installed, both facilities will be added to the Changing Places website to make all potential users aware of their locations.

Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, Councillor Gurinder Jhans, said: “K2 Crawley and The Hawth are extremely popular leisure and cultural venues, with more than a million people visiting them every year.

“These new fully accessible and inclusive facilities will be hugely beneficial to residents and visitors and I’m delighted that we will be installing them.”

Chairperson of Crawley Disability Forum John Dale, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to hear that Crawley Borough Council has received this incredible amount of funding.

“We have been championing the need for more Changing Places in our wonderful town for many years and it is finally going to happen. Changing Places are also necessary facilities for carers as well, which is often overlooked. Changing Places change lives.”

A Changing Places toilet is already available in County Mall shopping centre and one is also being installed in the new Town Hall on The Boulevard.