REVIEW: Alice falls through a rabbit-hole and descends into madness in The Hawth Woods

As Alice encounters the weird, wacky and wonderful characters who live in the world at the other end of the rabbit-hole, she’ll experience an adventure like never before!

I’m never disappointed when it comes to the standard of acting with a Parkwood Theatres production and one of the biggest highlights of the performance for me was the portrayal of the array of the eccentric characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s story.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Smith who played Alice brought the childlike wonder that traditionally accompanies the character, and actor Ethan Taylor’s voice projection throughout the play cut through even the heaviest of downpours.

The portrayal of The Red Queen added humour to the performance

Another element of the acting that I enjoyed was the range of accents from the ensemble cast. This included a comical French accent for the mouse and the thick Cornish accents of Tweedle Dee and Dum.

Alice’s descent into Wonderland was represented through the use of physical theatre and it reminded me of the acrobatics found at the circus- which added to the upside-down nature of Wonderland.

It was my first time watching a performance at The Hawth’s Amphitheatre and despite the rain, the birdsong and trees added to the quintessential Englishness of the production.

Alice played by Lily Smith

This was a great introduction to The Hawth’s summer season of performances and I encourage everyone to get a ticket for Parkwood Theatres’ next performance of Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy of Errors’.