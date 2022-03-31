Crawley bowling alley partner up with the children’s magazine Beano this Easter

To celebrate its partnership with Beano, Hollywood Bowl is launching a competition which will realise every kid’s dream of becoming a comic character by giving one family the chance to be reimagined by a comic artist more known for drawing characters such as Minnie the Minx and Dennis and Gnasher.

With red and black stripes at the ready, families who visit the centre during the holidays simply need to capture a selfie of themselves bowling, post it on Instagram using the hashtag #Beanogoesbowling and tag @HollywoodBowlUK to enter.

Hollywood Bowl partner with Beano magazine

To kickstart the Easter holiday fun, the partnership will also see Beanotown characters share their most hilarious bowling tips with fans, who can try and beat Dennis and Gnasher’s high ten-pin bowling score, as well as posing for pictures with the world’s wildest boy and his best friend in the centre.

Centre Manager at Hollywood Bowl Crawley Wesley Morgan said: “Beano is one of the most loved comics amongst kids and grown-ups who visit our centre, so what better way to celebrate the Easter school holidays than to be bowled over by winning your family portrait drawn by one of the comic’s talented artists.

“Families who visit during the holidays can enjoy Beanotown with lots of games and activities and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to have some fun when the school bell rings for the end of term.”

Guests who visit the centre will also be bowled away by a series of Easter holiday offers such as 25% off for families who book and bowl before 11am, as well as a family of four feast at the centre’s American Diner, for just £25.

Enter for a chance to win a family portrait drawn by a Beano artist

And after leaving no pin standing, little rascals will also enjoy Hollywood Bowl’s famous arcade, with amusement machines ranging from grabbers to racing games.

Franchise Planning and Partnerships Director at Beano Studios Vanessa Andreis said: “We can’t wait to see all of the fun that families will have with Dennis and the gang this Easter holidays at Hollywood Bowl. Being immortalised as Beano characters by one of our incredible comic artists is a prize that will spread laughter and fun for generations.”

Guests are encouraged to pre-book via the Hollywood Bowl website: www.hollywoodbowl.co.ukGuests can also sign up to Hollywood Bowl’s VIP mailing list whilst in the bowling alley where they will receive 50% off their next visit. Competition terms and conditions can be found on the Hollywood Bowl website.

Guests are also reminded they can wear their own shoes to bowl in.