All single bus fares in Crawley will remain capped at £2 until the end of October.

Metrobus will continue to cap all single bus fares at £2 per single journey until the end of October. The offer, funded through the Government’s “Help for Households” program, aims to help the public with continuing cost of living pressures.

This means that passengers can continue to make big savings from longer bus routes. For example, the 270 route between East Grinstead and Brighton, usually £7.60 (31 miles), and the popular 10 route between Crawley and Gatwick, usually £3 (6 miles), will be capped at £2.

The initiative, which ends on October 31st, will help millions of passengers with travel costs for work, education, and essential journeys.

Metrobus. Photo: Google Maps