A blue plaque has been unveiled at a community centre in remembrance of a former Crawley Mayor and youth leader.

Raj Sharma was honoured last week (June 24) with a blue plaque at the Crawley Youth and Community Centre, with an unveiling ceremony which was attended by the Mayor, councillors, community leaders, his family and friends.

The former youth leader, Southgate councillor, and Mayor of Crawley sadly passed away two years ago but his name will always be associated with the Crawley Youth and Community Centre.

Mr Sharma was instrumental in the development of the current centre, which is located in a prominent location in the town and caters to its multicultural community.

Former Crawley Mayor and youth leader honoured with blue plaque at community centre. Picture: Crawley Youth Centre

The centre was originally the Crawley Boys Club on London Road, but it was moved to its present site in November 1997 and was renamed Crawley Youth and Community Centre.

The centre plays a very active role in the Crawley community and surrounding areas. Some of the activities that currently take place at the centre are a full-time nursery, Vikki Cooper dance group, Bollywood dance, basketball, Tamil dance group, Band of Brothers and a boxing club.

The blue plaque was unveiled in Raj’s honour, by his wife, Bhavna Sharma, the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart and his son, Robbie Sharma. Councillor Chris Mullins paid a moving tribute to the astonishing work he did for youth and Crawley community over several decades.

This was followed by performances by individuals and groups that practise at the centre.

