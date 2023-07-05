Crawley cat welfare charity seeks more volunteers to make a difference

Crawley based cat charity has reached out to the public for more volunteers.

Felines 1st is on a mission to improve the lives of cats in need and is currently seeking volunteers to join its dedicated team.

Established in 2019, the charity operates entirely with the support of passionate volunteers who share a deep commitment to feline welfare. With a focus on rescuing, reuniting, and rehoming cats, Felines 1st serves not only the local community but also extends its outreach to Surrey, Sussex, and beyond.

Recently, Felines 1st achieved a significant milestone by attaining full membership of the prestigious Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH), an esteemed professional organisation representing animal rescue centers and welfare organisations across the UK. This accomplishment recognizes Felines 1st as a leading authority in animal rescue and rehoming within the region. The charity takes immense pride in the acknowledgment of its tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to cat welfare.

Wickham pictured. Picture: Feline 1st

Comprising a team of experienced volunteers, some with over 25 years of expertise in cat welfare, Felines 1st adheres to a compassionate non-destruction policy and works tirelessly with both domestic and feral cats. The charity maintains collaborative relationships with other local organisations, further reinforcing its commitment to collective action in supporting cat welfare.

A spokesperson for Felines 1st said: “Our vision is to work towards a society where no cat is left alone or vulnerable, and all cats are treated with compassion, kindness, and care. We are determined to ensure that no cat in the Surrey/Sussex area is left behind, forgotten, or abandoned when they are in need.”

Felines 1st actively pursues its mission by rescuing cats, reuniting them with their owners, rehoming those in need, promoting neutering initiatives, and educating the Surrey/Sussex community on the importance of cat welfare.

The charity's recent success in rescuing Wickham, a dishevelled long-haired black and white unneutered male, has garnered attention. Wickham, aged between 12 and 18 months, was discovered near Gatwick Airport's long-stay car park, hungry and full of ticks and fleas, where a concerned taxi driver had been feeding him. He was not microchipped, and no owners could be found. After undergoing a veterinary check-up, microchipping, neutering and vaccination, Felines 1st found him a loving forever home.

As Felines 1st continues its vital rescue efforts, the charity relies on the generous donations of compassionate individuals to support its ongoing operations in caring for cats in need. Additionally, the organisation is calling upon passionate individuals who share a deep love for feline welfare to join their dedicated team as volunteers.