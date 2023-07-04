Crawley marketing agency takes home award at Sussex Chamber Business Awards 2023

Sponsored by Roffey Park Institute, this award recognises and celebrates Creative Pod's exceptional efforts and unwavering dedication to supporting and looking after their employees.
The prestigious awards ceremony took place on June 23 at the Crowne Plaza Felbridge Hotel, with celebrity guest speaker Ben Fogle running the show.
Local businesses in Sussex came together to celebrate their achievements and contributions to the county's growth.
CEO Matt Turner said: "A company is only successful because of the extraordinary individuals putting in their dedication and hard work day in and day out. My team is the driving force behind our achievements, and I am incredibly proud of them. This award showcases how much we look after our wonderful employees, and in return, this creates loyalty and longevity."