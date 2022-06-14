Crawley choir goes from strength to strength with planned summer performance

The Phoenix Choir will be presenting a programme of popular film and TV related music on Saturday July 2 at St Andrews, Furnace Green.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 4:04 pm

The music will display the choir's versatility, ranging from classical to jazz arrangements.

Since the successful performance of Handel's Messiah at the Hawth, several new members have been attracted to join and are enjoying singing with this friendly and adventurous choir.

A popular classical piece, Handel's Zadok the Priest, will be included in the programme but other different styles will include jazz arrangements of standards such as Begin the Beguine, a selection of James Bond themes and items from Les Miserables.

Phoenix Choir

As well as Phoenix's versatile accompanist, Gina Eason, the popular group Martinau Brass will be adding their own items to what promises to be a delightful evening.

Committee member and Trustee Chris Ollis, said: “Being in a choir is a tonic that does not require a prescription!”

Ticket information can be found at www.phoenixchoircrawley.org.

