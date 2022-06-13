Crawley celebrate ‘National Windrush Generation Day’ with Caribbean authors, talks and food

DIVERSECrawley will be celebrating the windrush generation by showcasing literary work from the Caribbean islands, giving talks about the history of windrush and offering authentic Caribbean cuisine.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:27 pm

Throughout the month of June, Crawley Museum will be displaying an exhibition based on the windrush generation.

Both Crawley and Broadfield Libraries will be displaying Caribbean authors. You will also get the chance to buy the works of Caribbean writers from Waterstones and WHSmith over the celebrations.

There will be a celebration of the windrush generation on June 22 (11:30am-1:30pm) at Broadfield Library, which will include talks and Caribbean food.

Windrush celebrations across the town

Following this, there will be another celebration at Crawley Museum on June 25 (12:30 - 3:30pm). Barbados Deputy High Commissioner, The Rev’d Charles Morris will give a talk at the event, which is followed by food and entertainment.

The events will be catered by Turtle Bay Restaurant and DIVERSECrawley would like to thank them again for providing Caribbean food for the events.

