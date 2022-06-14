The first flight to Rwanda will be held today (June 14) and is expected to be faced with further legal challenges and protests before it departs this evening.

Here’s some of the key questions explained:

How many refugees are expected to be on the first flight?

Protesters chant and hold placards against the UK deportation flights to Rwanda near Brook House Immigration Removal Centre on June 12, 2022 in London, England. Under a new policy, the UK government will fly some asylum seekers who have arrived in the country illegally, to Rwanda to apply for asylum there. The British Home Office hopes the plan, under which the first removal flight is scheduled for Tuesday, will deter asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel.

According to a BBC report: “Seven or eight people are due to be removed on Tuesday, after dozens won legal cases to be taken off. But more legal challenges are set to be heard.”

However, this could increase as if anybody is found to be entering the UK illegally from Jan 1, 2022 could face deportation to Rwanda.

Why are refugees being sent to Rwanda?

Refugees are being sent to Rwanda based on an agreement made between the UK government and Rwandan officials to help deal with the refugee crisis and deter people from crossing the English Channel illegally. The refugees will be housed in hostels in Rwanda’s capital Kigali and will wait there until their asylum request has been approved by the government.

What are the protests for?

Activists are protesting the unethical treatment of refugees by the UK government and it is feared that many refugees' safety will be at risk if they are deported to Rwanda.

Here are the thoughts of the activists from the Brook House protest:

@nickdearden75 said on Twitter: “An amazing and emotional #StopRwandaFlight protest in Gatwick today. Thank you @sdetsup.Join us tomorrow, 5.30pm, at the Home Office. Make it big. We can stop this brutal deportation policy.”

@ruthstokes said on Twitter: “The Government LOVES to make lawyers the villain because they have the audacity to question the lawfulness of Government policies and actions. But opposition to the racist, inhumane Rwanda deal comes from far and wide...”

@TanjaBueltmann said on Twitter: “We must keep up our protests against the Rwanda plan and continue to say that we reject this inhumane policy. But there is also a bigger-picture point to be made in relation to how we got here. That is where I think we can all make a difference in our communities.”

@multigums said on Twitter: Rwanda deportees flying from Gatwick tomorrow where are they being held. Protest if you can.”

What’s the latest from the Home office?

Home Secretary, Priti Patel said: “I welcome the court’s decision in our favour, and will now continue to deliver on progressing our world-leading Migration Partnership.

“People will continue to try and prevent their relocation through legal challenges and last-minute claims, but we will not be deterred in breaking the deadly people smuggling trade and ultimately saving lives.

“Rwanda is a safe country and has previously been recognised for providing a safe haven for refugees – we will continue preparations for the first flight to Rwanda, alongside the range of other measures intended to reduce small boat crossings.”

When will the first flight be?

If no legal challenges take place, the first flight is planned for this evening from Gatwick.