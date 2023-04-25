Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley College students complete pass out parade at fire station

Students from Crawley College have successfully completed West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s IGNITE programme.

By Ellis Peters
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST

The programme helps young people who are willing to learn but struggle with low self-esteem, self-confidence, and resilience.

The five-day course covers a range of activities and drills including running out and using hose reels, and putting up ladders. Students also learn about the physicality of being a firefighter and the importance of nutrition and take part in discussions and mindfulness activities.

A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the students’ achievements on Friday (April 21) at Crawley Fire Station.

Crawley College students complete pass out parade at fire station

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mr Andy Bliss attended the event. They presented the young people with their medals and certificates.

Speaking after the event Peter Rickard said: “It was an honour to meet the 13 students and present them all with their medals, which were thoroughly deserved.

“The course has been incredibly demanding, both physically and mentally, but each of the students took the tasks in their stride and have learnt skills which will support them in whatever they choose to do in the future.

“The IGNITE programme provides a great introduction to the fire service and has been designed to support young people aged 16 and over with self-esteem and confidence issues, to prepare them for adult life. Going forwards, I really hope that the students will consider a career within the fire service as they will all be great assets to our fire family.”

For further information please contact the press office on 0330 2228377 or email [email protected]

