Crawley man’s missing letters mystery is now resolved

A man from Crawley had not received his letters and parcels from Royal Mail for two weeks.

By Ellis Peters
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST

Peter Beckley of Hawkins Road claimed that he had not “had any deliveries of mail for two weeks.”

After the Crawley Observer contacted Royal Mail, Mr Beckley has now received his mail on time without delay.

Mr Beckley thanked the newspaper and said: “Thank you for addressing this issue, getting a response from Royal Mail, and helping to get my mail delivered. Ironically, since Thursday, our mail has been delivered every day, early in the morning.”

Peter Beckley of Hawkins RoadPeter Beckley of Hawkins Road
Peter Beckley of Hawkins Road

If you have an issue you would like the paper to investigate, please email: [email protected]

