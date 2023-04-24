Crawley man’s missing letters mystery is now resolved

A man from Crawley had not received his letters and parcels from Royal Mail for two weeks.

Peter Beckley of Hawkins Road claimed that he had not “had any deliveries of mail for two weeks.”

After the Crawley Observer contacted Royal Mail, Mr Beckley has now received his mail on time without delay.

Mr Beckley thanked the newspaper and said: “Thank you for addressing this issue, getting a response from Royal Mail, and helping to get my mail delivered. Ironically, since Thursday, our mail has been delivered every day, early in the morning.”

