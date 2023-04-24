Crawley man’s missing letters mystery is now resolved

Peter Beckley of Hawkins Road claimed that he had not “had any deliveries of mail for two weeks.”
After the Crawley Observer contacted Royal Mail, Mr Beckley has now received his mail on time without delay.
Mr Beckley thanked the newspaper and said: “Thank you for addressing this issue, getting a response from Royal Mail, and helping to get my mail delivered. Ironically, since Thursday, our mail has been delivered every day, early in the morning.”
See more: Crawley resident left waiting for ‘cheques and Radio Times magazine’ after Royal Mail issue - Royal Mail provide update, Crawley Town's win at Hartlepool United means an end of season party at Swindon Town - opinion, 7 of the best places for a weekend getaway in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot
If you have an issue you would like the paper to investigate, please email: [email protected]