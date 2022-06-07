Crawley Community Awards is set up to recognise the hard work and dedication that individuals have put into the local community.
The awards ceremony is a chance for the people to say thanks to the heroes that have served and continue to serve Crawley.
There are many different categories up for grabs and the awards will be presented by various guests, including the Mayor of Crawley.
Crawley Community Awards 2022
- Ceremony held at the Hawth Theatre
- The 16 categories had more than 400 nominations
Volunteer Group Award presented by Kate Wilson
Winner: Crawley LGBT+
Community Champion Award presented by Katie Bennett
Winner: Natalie Campbell
Fundraising Award presented by WSCC Vice Chair
Winner: Willow Burnell & Amy Rees
Community Group Award presented by Simon Cuckow, County Mall
Winner: OneVoice Community Choir
First performance of the Night
Volunteer Award presented by Cllr Sue Mullins
Winner: Angie Challis
