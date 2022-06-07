LiveCrawley Community Awards 2022-LIVE: Follow the ceremony here as the winners are announced

The time has come again to celebrate the annual Crawley Community Awards at The Hawth Crawley.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 6:27 pm

Crawley Community Awards is set up to recognise the hard work and dedication that individuals have put into the local community.

The awards ceremony is a chance for the people to say thanks to the heroes that have served and continue to serve Crawley.

There are many different categories up for grabs and the awards will be presented by various guests, including the Mayor of Crawley.

Last year's Crawley Community Awards 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Crawley Community Awards 2022

Last updated: Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:43

  • Ceremony held at the Hawth Theatre
  • The 16 categories had more than 400 nominations
Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:38

Volunteer Group Award presented by Kate Wilson

Winner: Crawley LGBT+

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:35

Community Champion Award presented by Katie Bennett

Winner: Natalie Campbell

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:33

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:32

Fundraising Award presented by WSCC Vice Chair

Winner: Willow Burnell & Amy Rees

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:31

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:28

Community Group Award presented by Simon Cuckow, County Mall

Winner: OneVoice Community Choir

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:22

First performance of the Night

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:16

Volunteer Award presented by Cllr Sue Mullins

Winner: Angie Challis

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 19:14

Crawley Community AwardsMayor