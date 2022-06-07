Crawley Community Awards is set up to recognise the hard work and dedication that individuals have put into the local community.

The awards ceremony is a chance for the people to say thanks to the heroes that have served and continue to serve Crawley.

There are many different categories up for grabs and the awards will be presented by various guests, including the Mayor of Crawley.