The scheme, run by Crawley Community Transport, involves local volunteers using their own cars to pick up members of the local community at their homes, and take them to medical and hospital appointments, wait for them, collect and return home.

It will also help people to get to social settings, local clubs or visit family and friends. This service is available to anyone who would struggle to use mainstream transport.

Crawley Borough Council has provided some seed funding to Crawley Community Transport for the Crawley Volunteer Car scheme being launched this week.

The charity is currently establishing a network of volunteer drivers using their own vehicles. CT Sussex is recruiting local volunteers who must be over the age of 21 and have at least 2 years driving experience.

The scheme will support the established Dial A Ride Minibus assisted transport service which has been running in Crawley for many years.

MP Henry Smith, said: “I welcome Crawley Community Transport launching their new Volunteer Car Driver Scheme; it’s an initiative which will be a significant benefit to local residents needing support getting to and from medical appointments or helping those who would otherwise struggle visit family and friends.

“Becoming involved is a great way to volunteer too and make a real positive difference.”

Registration with Crawley Community Transport is free. Just call their offices if you would like to benefit from any of the services. Passengers using the volunteer car service are charged at 50p per mile. Authorised carers travel free.

Crawley Community Transport is currently recruiting volunteer drivers, who will be paid mileage expenses. If you are interested in this volunteering role, please call them at Crawley Community Transport which is based at the Charis Centre in Crawley.