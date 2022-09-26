Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley councillor organises street collection for victims of Pakistan's floods

Cllr Yasmin Khan has organised a street collection in the town centre to raise money for the victims of Pakistan’s floods.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:07 pm

The collection will take place in the town centre on October 1 at 10am.

The floods have left 6 million people in need of urgent help, according to Disasters Emergency Committee.

Cllr Khan said: “The Labour team, and representatives from other faiths will be present and helping out, we want to show our diversity and in crisis we all get together.”

You can donate money via: https://justgiving.com/campaign/Pakistan2022Floods

