Crawley Deputy Mayor sees County Mall ‘Go Gold’ for Autism Acceptance Day

Crawley Deputy Mayor Morgan Flack joined with Jane Green of SEDSConnective to celebrate Autism Acceptance Day at County Mall.

By Ellis Peters
Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:10 pm

Jane is a professional autism educationalist and champions advocacy in autism health, social care, education, transport accessibility and employment with SEDSconnective.

Jane said: “Autistic people want acceptance because it means accepting autism as a natural part of the human experience. We have chosen to associate the day with the colour gold.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This is both because the gold’s chemical symbol ‘Au’ are the first two letters of autism, and as a way to celebrate autistic people and their achievements. So, it was fantastic to visit County Mall at Crawley and see it go gold!

Morgan Flack, Deputy Mayor Crawley with Jane Green MA Ed. Chair of SEDSconnective on AutismAcceptance Day.

“I’m very grateful for the support of Morgan Flack, the Deputy Mayor of Crawley.”

See more: Crawley student ‘almost cried’ after receiving letter from The Queen, Crawley Primary school rallies around its community to help support Ukraine

SEDSconnective is a hypermobility and neurodivergent award winning group based in Sussex. It has a growing reach and is a Trustee at Carers Support West Sussex.

Deputy Mayor