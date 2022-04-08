Crawley Deputy Mayor sees County Mall ‘Go Gold’ for Autism Acceptance Day

Jane is a professional autism educationalist and champions advocacy in autism health, social care, education, transport accessibility and employment with SEDSconnective.

Jane said: “Autistic people want acceptance because it means accepting autism as a natural part of the human experience. We have chosen to associate the day with the colour gold.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is both because the gold’s chemical symbol ‘Au’ are the first two letters of autism, and as a way to celebrate autistic people and their achievements. So, it was fantastic to visit County Mall at Crawley and see it go gold!

Morgan Flack, Deputy Mayor Crawley with Jane Green MA Ed. Chair of SEDSconnective on AutismAcceptance Day.

“I’m very grateful for the support of Morgan Flack, the Deputy Mayor of Crawley.”