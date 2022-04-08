Crawley Deputy Mayor sees County Mall ‘Go Gold’ for Autism Acceptance Day

Jane is a professional autism educationalist and champions advocacy in autism health, social care, education, transport accessibility and employment with SEDSconnective.
Jane said: “Autistic people want acceptance because it means accepting autism as a natural part of the human experience. We have chosen to associate the day with the colour gold.
This is both because the gold’s chemical symbol ‘Au’ are the first two letters of autism, and as a way to celebrate autistic people and their achievements. So, it was fantastic to visit County Mall at Crawley and see it go gold!
“I’m very grateful for the support of Morgan Flack, the Deputy Mayor of Crawley.”
SEDSconnective is a hypermobility and neurodivergent award winning group based in Sussex. It has a growing reach and is a Trustee at Carers Support West Sussex.