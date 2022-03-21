Carpenter Box Financial Advisers, which has offices in Crawley and throughout Sussex, is celebrating being named as finalists at this year’s Professional Adviser Awards 2022.

If the firm scoops the South East award, it will join other UK regional winners in the running for the coveted ‘Adviser Firm of the Year 2022’ national award.

Winners are to be announced at a glittering gala ceremony held at The Brewery in London on Tuesday 26th April 2022.

Head of Carpenter Box Financial Advisers Roy Thompson

Head of Carpenter Box Financial Advisers Roy Thompson said: “We are delighted to have been named a finalist at these awards and therefore recognised as an outstanding, client-focused business.

“Our team has grown significantly over the last 3 or 4 years, and the work that has been put in to improve the business and service our clients has been phenomenal.

“It’s great that our efforts have been recognised by an independent body. It provides a boost to our team, which I have no doubt will work as hard as ever to continue to enhance our offer.”

Now in its 17th year, the Professional Adviser Awards offer relevant businesses from across the UK the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, skills and expertise. The award ceremony recognises the best in multi-asset investing, platform provision, adviser support and client engagement.

Carpenter Box Financial Advisers stood apart from more than 250 advisers, firms and product providers to be named finalist for each of the awards, which seek to reward excellence within both the financial advice community and among the broader financial services sectors that help serve clients.