Remembrance Day 2022: Crawley historian recounts the town’s 'saddest stories of the Great War'

Mr Richardson reflects on the deaths of three men connected with the Razzell family of West Street in Southgate on the Western Front.

The Crawley historian has extensively researched the names on the gates of the Memorial Garden in the town centre for over 15 years.

Mr Richardson recounts the tragic loss of three young men in his latest entry.

Lijssenthoek, the second largest British Military Cemetery in the world. Credit: Jo Capstick

He said: “One of Crawley’s very saddest stories of the Great War took place over the year 1917. The fighting was raging on the Western Front at that time with the Battle of the Somme officially being called off in November 1916

“Three men connected with the Razzell family of West Street in Southgate were serving with the army in Flanders and Picardy. William Razzell was a private with the 6th Battalion Royal Berkshire down in Picardy. Brothers in law Robert Joseph Moore and William Pullen were both Gunners in the Royal Garrison Artillery.

“Robert Moore had married Lilian Razzell at St. Peter’s on January 15, 1906, witnessed by William Pullen and Lilian’s sister Clara who were married in turn, also at St. Peter’s on April 25 1908. William Razzell married Alice, again at St. Peter’s on August 3, 1912. All three marriages produced children.

“In February 1917, William Pullen was sent home on compassionate grounds as wife Clara was dangerously ill. He arrived too late to say goodbye as Clara succumbed to pneumonia before he could arrive. While he was there, news arrived that Private William Razzell had been killed by a sniper on February 17. Returning to the front, William Pullen’s last action was to confirm sending the majority of his pay to his mother-in-law to help look after his children.

“On July 26, during the weeklong Allied bombardment, Robert Moore was mortally wounded as his battery was subjected to retaliatory fire. He died at the Remy Siding Military Hospital and was buried nearby at Lijssenthoek Military Cemetery.

“We cannot know for certain, but it seems highly likely that William Pullen would have been able to visit his brother in law’s final resting place to pay his respects.

“On September 28th, William Pullen was himself admitted to Remy Siding where he died shortly afterwards from severe gas poisoning. He was buried just 72 paces away from Robert Moore.

“Lijssenthoek is the second largest British Military Cemetery in the world with over 10,000 casualties buried there. Moore and Pullen are the only two men there from Crawley, forever 72 paces apart.

“Thus, in eight brutal months, a mother lost a son and a daughter and two sons in law, three wives lost their husbands and the children had lost their fathers.

“LEST WE FORGET.”