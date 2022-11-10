Slightly Different Foods, set up by husband and wife team Simon and Sonia Fox, sells food products that are suitable for IBS sufferers and individuals with certain food intolerances.

The Christmas Free From Awards is the leading award ceremony in the UK for free from producers that wish to target the Christmas season. The results for the 2022 awards were announced last week.

The company won gold for its herb mayo and bronze for its piri mayo. It also secured the Best Small Independent Brand 2022 award. The latter “means we (Slightly Different Foods) beat all of the many other small producer entrants to secure the award”, said Simon.

Crawley food business wins big at the annual ‘The Christmas Free From Awards’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of Slightly Different Foods products are also listed with Holland & Barrett online and throughout the UK as part of their Christmas seasonal range. This includes a tomato relish and pickle.

Simon continues: “Slightly Different Foods are fully aware that Christmas can be a tough time for people wishing to participate but having to watch out for allergies or suffering from various other food intolerances.

“Our ‘Deliciously Different Christmas’ range has been designed to be free from all top 14 allergens, is also vegan approved and Fodmap friendly certified, so it is suitable for IBS sufferers too.

"We are delighted that our Deliciously Different Free From products has been recognised this year as the winner of the small independent producer at the Christmas Free From Awards 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad