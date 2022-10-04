The group would like to thank the community and members for making it the month ‘an enjoyable occasion’.

Each September, the group organises a series of fun and inexpensive activities to let people know who they are and discover the benefits of joining a local friendship group.

Oddfellows are thrilled to have welcomed many new faces to its events this month, which included a wonderful afternoon tea in Redhill and the ‘Short Mat Bowls’ in Reigate.

Crawley friendship group thanks community for helping them celebrate ‘Friendship Month’

District Secretary, Dawn Taylor said: “This year has been particularly important as we wanted to encourage people to keep meeting up with friends for support through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We don’t want anyone in our community to feel alone or financially excluded, so would like to remind readers that Friendship Month was just the icing on the cake, and that we run affordable social events throughout the year – in person and on Zoom. “

Oddfellows next events are an easy exercise session in Reigate on October 11, and a lunch in Crawley on October 20. If anyone wants to come along to get to know a few more people locally, a warm welcome awaits.

Through the ups and downs of life, Oddfellows offer members friendship and support. The group help people get even more out of life.

