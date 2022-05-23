Crawley Garden Centre launches new signature Hydrangea Red Butterfly at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Hydrangea Red Butterfly has a wonderful colour and is named to celebrate the company’s recent logo refresh.

The Hydrangea Red Butterfly has launched as an RHS Chelsea Flower Show exclusive and will be available to buy in the garden centre later in the year. The plant is also supporting Greenfingers charity, as £10 from each plant sold at the show will be donated to the charity.

Hydrangeas are always a popular plant at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as they look so good at this time of year.

Hydrangea Red Butterfly

Tom Cook, Plant Buyer at British Garden Centres, secured this plant for the group. He has created many magnificent Hydrangea displays in the Floral Marquee and has even won a Gold Medal Winner for them with his father.

Tom said: “Hydrangeas are a beautiful plant and have a lot of meaning behind them and to me personally. When looking for the perfect plant to launch as the group's signature at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, a red hydrangea was the only option.

"It links to the group's symbolism for passion through the colour and name, which is the Red Butterfly.”

In March 2022, British Garden Centres launched their new logo design with a hand-crafted Butterfly sitting front and centre and becoming the image for the brand. The new logo continues to represent the family-led group, and as the business continues to grow and evolve, the butterfly will perfectly represent the transformation and development the business is going through.