Crawley receives second phase of recovery award from Church of England’s Strategic Development Fund

Crawley is a town that has been labelled as the ‘UK town worst hit by the pandemic’ due to high unemployment, debt, hunger, homelessness, and mental ill-health.

Through partnership with churches and organisations across Crawley, St John’s seeks to play a part in the evangelisation of the nations, the revitalisation of the church, and the transformation of society.

The seed funding aims to show a new generation the diverse beauty of the Church through young leaders who live and share the Good News to Crawley and beyond.

St John's Church

Vicar of St John’s Church Revd Steve Burston, said: “Crawley has been hard hit by the pandemic. This investment will provide much-needed momentum for the whole of Crawley as we seek to partner together as churches across Crawley to see a new generation come to know Jesus and to transform the town.”

The church is playing a key role in the recovery and healing of communities across Crawley and the surrounding area. This collaborative project between the Diocese of Chichester and St John’s aims to grow church membership throughout Crawley by resourcing churches for a new level of mission across the spectrum of traditions.