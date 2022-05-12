Crawley Garden Centre supports children’s charity at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Crawley Garden Centre is a part of British Garden Centres Group and will be attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as exhibitors. The show will be running from May 24-28 and is set to attract thousands of visitors including the Royal Family.

Crawley Garden Centre is one of the 61 centres in the British Garden Centres group and has always supported Greenfingers through fundraising money for them. This included events such as Garden Re-Leaf Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director at British Garden Centres Boyd Douglas-Davies said: “We are so pleased we are able to support Greenfingers by enabling them to have a presence at RHS Chelsea this year.

Crawley Garden Centre partners with Greenfinger charity

“The event is the perfect place to shout from the rooftops regarding the work the charity undertakes, with an attending audience that is already engaged with the mental and physical benefits of gardening."

Greenfingers and the British Garden Centres teams are hoping to spread the word and encourage more people to get involved and support the charity.

Chairman at the Greenfingers charity Sue Allen, added: “Our sincerest thanks to British Garden Centres for their support in helping us gain a presence at RHS Chelsea.

“We are looking forward to getting on-site and start telling all the wonderful visitors more about the work we do and hope that many of them will consider making Greenfingers their charity of choice”.

British Garden Centres