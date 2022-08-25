Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst celebrating with the students and families, the school remains conscious of the two tough years everyone has faced and remains mindful that the examinations the students have sat this summer were the first they had ever faced.

Holy Trinity is incredibly proud of every grade the students have been awarded.

Top achievers include:

Crawley GCSE results day 2022: ‘Holy Trinity Church of England Secondary School celebrate with their students the many individual success stories from results days’

-Jessica Clark has been awarded eight Grade 9s and three Grade 8s

-Dhairya Gandhi has been awarded seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, one Grade 7, and one Grade 5

-Haleemah Amjad has received five Grade 9 certificates, five Grade 8s, and one Grade 7

-Rebecca Runnicles has gained five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, and two Grade 7s

-Thomas Rawlinson has been awarded four grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and 1 grade 6

Headteacher Rev Chrissie Millwood said ‘I am incredibly proud of the achievements of all our students today.

“Each has a personal story to tell, and individual successes to celebrate. But there is a common thread running through all of these stories – a thread of resilience, courage, and determination in the face of so many challenges throughout their Key Stage 4 education.

“It is wonderful to see our students moving on to the next stage of their educational journey. I am also immensely grateful to all our staff who have supported these young people throughout this time.