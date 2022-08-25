Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head teacher Rob Corbet said: “ICC continues to go from strength to strength and the hard work of staff and students has paid off in our GCSE results this year. Following such an uncertain period, the school is celebrating the success of its year eleven students.

“We are extremely proud of the success of all of our students who showed the tenacity and dedication to succeed after having had such a disrupted experience.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Amid a swathe of top grade results, Alfie Pelling was our stand out performer with seven grade 9s and four grade 8s . Well done Alfie! Other students with top GCSE grades were; Scarlett Alexander, Marie Augustin, Maria Jesus, Bereen Finn, Adam Chaitoo, Tom Colvin, Romany Cornwall, Abdullah Faisal, Madison Fuller, Bethany Haughton, Luke Hobden, Jess Jones, Amna Khalid, Emmy Lang, Jenny Miller, Tia Mitchell, Lauren Neave, Hisham Rasool, Igor Samulewski, Musa Shehu, Connor Stocks, William Stott, William Thompson, Jamie Todd and Elysse Young.

Crawley GCSE results day 2022: ‘Ifield Community College is extremely proud of the success of its students’

“We are very keen to ensure all students make good progress and all of the following have made at least a grade per qualification higher than is expected nationally.

“Most of our year eleven are returning to our sixth form. We look forward to welcoming them back along with others who are joining from other schools. Other students are moving to apprenticeships and other institutions locally. We wish them well.

“The headteachers locally have agreed to share the successes of students rather than statistics as the new GCSEs have no clear ‘headline’ measure. The DFE will produce comparative statistics for all schools in Autumn this year so parents can see the progress made by the whole ability range within schools.

Education Secretary, James Cleverly said: “Congratulations to everyone getting their results today. Pupils should be incredibly proud of their achievements, especially given the unprecedented disruption they have faced over the last couple of years.

Crawley GCSE results day 2022: ‘Ifield Community College are extremely proud of the success of all of their students’