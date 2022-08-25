Crawley GCSE results day 2022: Oriel High School students ‘demonstrated a sense of true grit and maturity leading up to the examinations’
Oriel students celebrated success on GCSE results day under difficult circumstances.
Headteacher Philip Stack, said: “On behalf of the Oriel High School community, I say well done indeed to our Year 11 students on their superb results!
“These were the first external, public examinations for Year 11 students across the country in three years and there was some uncertainty about whether these examinations would go ahead and if so, in what format.
“Our Year 11 students demonstrated a sense of true grit and maturity leading up to the examinations and their behaviour and attitude was impeccable throughout the examination season. They richly deserve the results that they have achieved, and they are a credit to their families, our school and most importantly to themselves.
Most Popular
See more: Crawley GCSE results day 2022: ‘Holy Trinity Church of England Secondary School celebrate with their students the many individual success stories from results days’, Crawley GCSE results day 2022: St Wilfrid’s students achieve excellent results this year, Crawley GCSE results day 2022: GCSE results at Thomas Bennett bring joy and excitement as students collect their grades
“I should like to take this opportunity to thank our families for their support and to again thank our staff for their hard work and dedicated commitment to our students.”