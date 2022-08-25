Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Philip Stack, said: “On behalf of the Oriel High School community, I say well done indeed to our Year 11 students on their superb results!

“These were the first external, public examinations for Year 11 students across the country in three years and there was some uncertainty about whether these examinations would go ahead and if so, in what format.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our Year 11 students demonstrated a sense of true grit and maturity leading up to the examinations and their behaviour and attitude was impeccable throughout the examination season. They richly deserve the results that they have achieved, and they are a credit to their families, our school and most importantly to themselves.

Sean- straight 9s