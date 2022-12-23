Crawley girl’s courage shines in virtual awards show for the Cancer Research UK

Anaya Rana from Crawley has been honoured as part of a virtual awards show for the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards, in partnership with TK Maxx.

When Anaya was going through her cancer treatment, she pushed her mum away and would only allow her dad to get close. The effects of the treatment meant she only wanted her dad, which broke her mum’s heart.

Anaya’s mum, Laks said “It tore me apart that I couldn’t hug or comfort my sick child.”

But now a happy, healthy seven-year-old, Anaya is back to loving cuddles with her mum as well as her dad, Harpreet.

Amrit and Anaya

Anaya completed her treatment in April this year, with a family celebration.

She had previously received a Star Award from Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People, in partnership with TK Maxx.

And now she has been honoured as part of a special awards show celebrating the courage of children diagnosed with cancer.

Anaya was one of 15 children from across the UK recognised during the virtual awards show. Hosted by children affected by the disease, it was filmed to highlight the impact cancer has on young lives and encourage more nominations for the accolade in the run-up to Christmas.

Anaya was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after Laks had a vivid and frightening dream and took her to a walk-in medical centre. Anaya, then four, was diagnosed with cancer.

Laks said: “I had this awful dream. I had lost both kids and I saw myself at a funeral. I woke up crying and I could feel a lot of pain.

“I just had this gut feeling I had to get them to the doctors. I felt something was guiding me to do it.”

Doctors at East Surrey Hospital confirmed Anaya had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Thankfully her son Amrit, then eight, was fine.

Laks continues: “We feel so lucky to have her and we get so many hugs from her now, perhaps even more than we used to!”

“We appreciate every single one and just love how she's finally being able to enjoy life. It did take a few months to feel herself again but I think we’re there now!”

