Lifelong Crawley Town supporter and driving instructor raises money for BBC Children in Need’s ‘The Big Learner Relay’

Peter Bellamy, of Bellamy’s Driving School in Crawley, will be taking part in the relay and is getting people to sponsor spots on his learner car to raise money for the appeal.

The relay starts on Sunday, November 6 in Aberdeen, with instructors passing a “Pudsey top box” from one driving instructor to another across Great Britain, which culminates at Goodwood Motor Circuit on Friday, November 18.

It reaches Crawley on Thursday, November 17. The relay then recommences from Crawley on Friday, November 18 at 7:30 am for the final day of the relay. After Crawley “the convoy will head south to the Amex Stadium in Falmer, before heading to Goodwood Motor Circuit via Arundel”, Mr Bellamy said.

Bellamy's Driving School

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crawley Town supporter added: “This will be my third time participating in the relay, having been the lead car for a leg in 2017. It's great to see the instructor community come together for a great cause, especially after the relay had to be postponed during the pandemic.

“People can ‘sponsor a spot' and put a message on one. A number of people have already done this so far, including Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson.

“If anyone would like to 'sponsor a spot' please get in touch via text/WhatsApp to 07944604578, or email [email protected] Alternatively, donations can be made online at: www.justgiving.com/PeterBellamyBLR”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson