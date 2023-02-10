Crawley Indie band gets latest single played on BBC Sussex and Surrey Radio

Slow Time Mondays are a four-piece band from Crawley that consists of brothers Billy and Joe Morgan (Furnace Green), Ryan Scopes, and Charlie Wright (Ifield).
The band has been backed by BBC Introducing in The South, plus picking up support slots for Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) and The Vapors (of ‘Turning Japanese’ fame).
Slow Time Mondays credit their successes on the fact that their parents encouraged them to play together for a charity gig, and the influence of the late Mike Dobie.
The band released its latest single ‘Joie de Vivre’ last month and it has been playlisted on BBC Introducing, which aired on BBC Sussex and Surrey Radio yesterday.
Ryan Scopes from the band said: “We’re extremely grateful for the support of BBC Introducing. Melita and the Southern team have backed all of our singles since we began releasing music and given them some great exposure!”