Ukraine crisis: Here is how the people of Crawley can donate to make a difference

The collection point will open on Friday at Maidenbower Co-op for donations to the Ukrainian crisis. This is in conjunction with The Polish School and The Scouts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The essentials needed the most are:

A woman uses her mobile phone as she takes shelter in the Dorohozhychi subway station which has been turned into a bomb shelter on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces continued their advance on the Ukrainian capital for the seventh day as the country's invasion of its western neighbor goes on. Intense battles are also being waged over Ukraine's other major

* First Aid (bandages/dressing pads/antiseptic)

*Painkillers

* Dry sanitary products

* Thermal clothes/hats/gloves

* Batteries/flashlights/candles

* Sleeping bags/duvets/blankets/pillows/ sheets

* Nappies (children and adults)

On Sunday morning, donations will be transported to White Eagle Club, Balkham in London.

Paul Taylor-Burr from The Co-op, said: “It's the Co-op team at Maidenbower who are helping with donations and we are working with the Polish School (who are at St.Wilfreds on Saturday) to collect, sought, and take up to Balham in London. It will then be collected and driven to where it's needed the most.

“If you wish to pop down and get the message out to more people as we need to stand together against this destabilising action of Russia.”