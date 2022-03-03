Ukraine crisis: Here is how the people of Crawley can donate to make a difference

The collection point will open on Friday at Maidenbower Co-op for donations to the Ukrainian crisis. This is in conjunction with The Polish School and The Scouts.
The essentials needed the most are:
* First Aid (bandages/dressing pads/antiseptic)
*Painkillers
* Dry sanitary products
* Thermal clothes/hats/gloves
* Batteries/flashlights/candles
* Sleeping bags/duvets/blankets/pillows/ sheets
* Nappies (children and adults)
On Sunday morning, donations will be transported to White Eagle Club, Balkham in London.
Paul Taylor-Burr from The Co-op, said: “It's the Co-op team at Maidenbower who are helping with donations and we are working with the Polish School (who are at St.Wilfreds on Saturday) to collect, sought, and take up to Balham in London. It will then be collected and driven to where it's needed the most.
“If you wish to pop down and get the message out to more people as we need to stand together against this destabilising action of Russia.”
