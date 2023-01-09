Crawley man is looking to raise £40,000 to help brother to get state-of-the-art prosthetic hands after illness

A man from Crawley is appealing to the community to help his brother raise the funds needed to help him get back his independence after illness.

Michael Sams, 38 and his brother Robert Sams, 41 from West Green are raising money for Robert to have “state-of-the-art prosthetics called Zeus bionic hands, if appropriate, or other aids that will help him have a good life.”

Robert is a carpenter by trade, outdoorsman, Fishermen, photographer and loves to cook. He very rarely spends time watching TV.

In October 2022, Robert started to complain of stomach and chest pains. Within three days, Robert was in Crawley hospital, where the doctors diagnosed him with sepsis and pneumonia and he was in a critical condition. He was then transferred to East Surrey hospital where he was put on life support.

He survived the night and was transferred again to St Thomas's hospital where he battled for his life for the next month. His hands and feet started to die from the lack of blood flow and was turning them black.

After another month the doctors decided they couldn't be saved, so the week after his birthday and three weeks before Christmas they removed his hands. Two days before the New Year, the doctors amputated his feet.

Michael said: “Let me start by saying, Robert is the type of guy that would lend someone his last £20, and believe me, he has done. He's not had an easy life, and it just seems to be getting harder and harder for him, his luck needs to change!

“I didn't know much about sepsis before my brother got it, but I know this now, I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy (if I had one).

“I want my brother to get the recognition and support he deserves. Robert has come back from death's door several times and is still smiling, laughing and joking with his visitors. He is the strongest guy I know and would go as far to say he's my new hero.”

If you would like to donate to Robert’s JustGiving page, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RobertsNewHand

