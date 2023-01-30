A resident from Ifield has his section 21 notice revoked after finding the resources to pay the difference, but warns about the ‘tenants who do not have such resources to call upon’.

Richard W. Symonds, 69, of Ifield Street protested against the Section 21 eviction notice on his flat that he has been living in for seven years. The property was first rented by Richard’s late mother and he moved in to become his mother's carer after she had a fall. Mr Symonds had support from the Ifield community and a petition was created to prevent his forced removal by the landlord.

He has since found the resources to pay the rent increase on his flat and the Section 21 has been rescinded but warns that others might not be so fortunate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley man served eviction notice after rent increase: Retired tenant avoids forced removal from his home

Mr Symonds on the rescinding of this Section 21 said: "Just a few hours before St Margaret’s Parochial Church Council [PCC] last Thursday (January 26) - in which the S.21 Eviction Notice was to be discussed, I received this message from BBC’s Ben Weisz: ‘We’ve just been told by the Diocese that the church has asked the agents to rescind the s21 notice.’

“To me, that would suggest ‘an eleventh hour’ intervention by the Chichester Diocese (presumably the registered charity, the Diocesan Board of Finance). It seems the decision was ‘down to the wire’ - taken out of the hands of the local PCC at the last moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My guess that the Section 21 notice was removed is that it was a cumulative combination of factors leading up to Thursday’s PCC meeting. As I read it, serving Section 21 was legally right but morally wrong. The moral argument was brought to bear, putting moral pressure on ‘the Landlords’.

“They probably would have continued to serve the Section 21 Notice because it was legally right, but backed down at the last minute because it was morally wrong; a decision which - if enforced - would have caused severe reputational damage to the Church of England as a whole [not just Chichester Diocese and St Margaret’s Parish].

Advertisement Hide Ad