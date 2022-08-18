Crawley Metro Bank celebrate Aura’s arrival to the town
Staff at Metro Bank Crawley joined Aura last week as volunteer guardians to travel through the town centre as part of her odyssey.
Aura’s tour was part of ‘Enliven: You’re Welcome,’ a season of outdoor performances and indoor creativity to celebrate the diversity of Crawley's residents and their welcoming nature. Created by ‘Animated Objects Theatre Company’ and inspired by Homer’s classic tales, the five-metre tall puppet represented a young survivor displaced by the Trojan wars.
Animated Objects Theatre Company is based in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, and specialises in large-scale events, outdoor theatre, giant artworks, and performances involving professional artists, schools, and the wider community.
Aura’s three-day tour included a series of activities such as live music, singing, dancing, poetry, DJing, and artwork presentation throughout the town centre.
Most Popular
Abi Bowden, Metro Bank Crawley’s Local Director said: “As a community bank, we’re so delighted to be part of such a beautiful moment in Crawley’s history,”
“Aura was so inspiring and we really enjoyed the time we spent with her. This experience was one of a kind and I’m sure the memories will remain with us for a lifetime.”
Animated Objects’ Aura’s Odyssey was presented by Creative Crawley and funded by Crawley Town Centre BID, Arts Council England and Crawley Borough Council as part of Crawley's new town’s 75th-anniversary celebrations.
See more: DIVERSECrawley in collaboration with Aura Odyssey Project celebrates Crawley new town’s 75th anniversary, A-level results: A golden year for Crawley College as students celebrate first T Level results, A-level results: Ifield Community College have record numbers accepting university places for sixth year running
Metro Bank’s Crawley store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA. The store is open Monday – Saturday: 8.30am - 6pm and Sunday: 11am - 5pm and opens personal and business accounts daily, with or without an appointment.