Aura’s tour was part of ‘Enliven: You’re Welcome,’ a season of outdoor performances and indoor creativity to celebrate the diversity of Crawley's residents and their welcoming nature. Created by ‘Animated Objects Theatre Company’ and inspired by Homer’s classic tales, the five-metre tall puppet represented a young survivor displaced by the Trojan wars.

Animated Objects Theatre Company is based in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, and specialises in large-scale events, outdoor theatre, giant artworks, and performances involving professional artists, schools, and the wider community.

Aura’s three-day tour included a series of activities such as live music, singing, dancing, poetry, DJing, and artwork presentation throughout the town centre.

Crawley Metro Bank celebrate Aura’s arrival to the town

Abi Bowden, Metro Bank Crawley’s Local Director said: “As a community bank, we’re so delighted to be part of such a beautiful moment in Crawley’s history,”

“Aura was so inspiring and we really enjoyed the time we spent with her. This experience was one of a kind and I’m sure the memories will remain with us for a lifetime.”

Animated Objects’ Aura’s Odyssey was presented by Creative Crawley and funded by Crawley Town Centre BID, Arts Council England and Crawley Borough Council as part of Crawley's new town’s 75th-anniversary celebrations.