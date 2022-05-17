Crawley Metro Bank staff take on 36-hour rowing challenge for St Catherine’s Hospice

St Catherine’s Hospice is building a new hospice and has challenged its local communities to take on a 36-hour challenge which should raise the final funds needed.

Every pound given during the 36-hours appeal will be matched by the hospice, doubling the value and impact of donations. This will make an even bigger difference to the people the charity supports.

Crawley Branch Manager Nicky Ascenso, said: “As a community bank, we are delighted to have taken on this challenge to help raise these much needed final funds,”

Crawley Metrobank Branch Manager Nicky Ascenso

If you would like to support the 36 hour challenge, you can donate instore at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA. Alternatively you donate by following this link: https://www.charityextra.com/stch/metrobank