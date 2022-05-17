Crawley residents organise fundraiser to raise money for the family of Leonie Jones

The fundraiser will give residents of Broadfield and people who knew Leonie the chance to remember her and support her family through this difficult time. There will be a book of condolences for people to sign.

There will be face painting, bake sales, and a raffle, in which the proceeds will go to the family of Leonie.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Lynn Stonham from Broadfield, said: “Leonie was lovely. I know a lot of people say that but she had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anyone. She was gentle, loving and kind.

Leonie Jones pictured

“The family is coping as good as they can cope. She has younger siblings, so it has been difficult for them.

“The fundraiser has been put together to help the family and bring the community together. We want everyone to know that like every town, we have our bad sides but when things like this happen, everyone comes together as a community and helps. We are helping a family in need that is respected in the community.

“I knew Leonie through working in Iceland and no-one has a bad word. She was beautiful. She was everything you wouldn’t expect a 18 year-old girl to be. She was so just there. If you were having a bad day, she would just brighten your mood.

“It feels like a bit of a jigsaw puzzle is missing.”