Crawley MMA club looks to inspire and nurture the next generation of home-grown fighters

Abid Khan was into sport from an early age. He trained in his back garden where his love for martial arts formed.

However, Abid tried many martial art styles and stuck with Tae Kwon-Do. He made it to black belt, all while absorbing all that he had learnt along his journey.

Abid found that he liked to mix things up, so took up MMA. Here he grew his passion for teaching and after a young friend confided in him about his lack of confidence, Abid took him under his wing and trained him from the ground up.

Abid Khan and his stock of fighters

“It felt right to help Alex out or anyone who wants to learn, train and build their confidence, and I will give the best of my ability through all that I have learnt to ensure they succeed.” Abid said.

With such an initial success, more students sought him out and his back garden shifted to the garage, a community centre and then to a hut in Ifield. It was here that Abid grew a stable of fighters and students looking to learn from his vast experience and excel in their ring craft.

AK’s Gym opened its doors to the paying public in September 2019 and he has never looked back and it is going from strength to strength.

Abid explains: “Although I achieved my goal of owning and running my own gym, this is just the beginning. I have big plans for the centre and want local people to come and experience what we have to offer. This place is for everyone who wants to train in a friendly, clean environment. In fact, this is an open invitation to join the AK’s gym family”.