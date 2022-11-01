WATCH: Crawley couple who made national headlines for ‘28-year age gap’ release trailer for new film
A couple from Crawley with a 28-year age gap release a trailer for a film based on their “whirlwind romance”.
William Smith, 32, met wife-to-be Marilyn Buttigieg, 60, both from Crawley when he was just 16.
After a whirlwind romance, the happy couple was married at Crawley register office on April 23, 2009, before honeymooning in Marilyn’s native Gibraltar.
The couple has turned their romance story into an ‘award-winning’ feature-length film ‘Just you & I’. Here you can watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcpqVvET91E. The trailer features locations from Crawley including Crawley Hospital and Broadfield underpasses.
Mr Smith said: “My wife and I were in the media due to our large age gap of 28 years.
“Since then, we have gone on to make a full-length feature film about the struggles we went through to be together. The movie has all been self-funded by us and is currently winning awards across the world on the film festival circuit.”