Ten new landmark Acts from the Government have been passed since May 2021, including legislation to help the NHS provide world-class care, take back control of our borders, strengthen our democracy, make the most of our new Brexit freedoms, and provide people with the skills they need to get on in life.

The State Opening of Parliament took place on May 10, setting out the Government’s agenda for the next parliamentary session and new plans to build on our progress creating a stronger and fairer Britain.

Mr Smith has welcomed the progress made by the Government since May 2021 in passing ten new laws that have benefited people across Crawley.

The Government has continued to deliver on its manifesto commitments while building back stronger from the worst economic shock on record.

Mr Smith said: “At the 2019 General Election, I was elected by the people of Crawley to deliver on their priorities – from safer streets to better jobs – and that is exactly what this Government has done.