Crawley MP welcomes news that homes and businesses across the south east are benefitting from ‘Project Gigabit'

New figures show that gigabit broadband is now available for 70 per cent of homes and businesses across the UK, connecting rural towns and villages with lightning-fast broadband speeds.

In the last five months alone, one million premises have been connected to gigabit networks, a phenomenal achievement given the first million premises took more than eight years to connect.

The rate at which gigabit-capable internet connections are installed has increased threefold, ensuring more homes and businesses do not have to wait to have access to the internet speeds they need.

Henry welcomes news that homes and businesses across the south east are benefitting from ‘project gigabit'

Henry said: “Lightning-fast broadband is vital to levelling up towns and villages across the country, but for too long hard-to-reach areas in the south east of England have suffered from slow internet speeds.

“That’s why I’m delighted that the Government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit is making progress across the UK, with 20 million premises connected since 2019 and some 70 per cent of premises across south east England will benefit.

“This progress means businesses and organisations can tap into rapid and reliable internet, unleashing their potential, creating opportunities and driving growth across the country.”

Nadine Dorries, The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said: “The benefits of better broadband connectivity cannot be underestimated and this work will mean those living in rural areas can enjoy 21st-century speeds in the home and workplace, making their lives easier and more productive.”