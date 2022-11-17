Henry Smith MP has welcomed the announcement that thanks to the Government, 990 organisations will receive a share of £446 million each year between 2023-2026.

This includes £450,000 for The Posh Club in Crawley over the next three years, following Henry’s efforts to help secure funding for the organisation after this was threatened when National Lottery support came to an end earlier this year.

Mr Smith said: “I’m delighted that funding has been secured for The Posh Club in Crawley. Having visited the club many times over the years I know the invaluable companionship support it provides to many more elderly residents across our town week in, week out.

“It’s right that the Government is making sure that more people in more places can enjoy arts and culture on their doorstep. I look forward to working further with the Government to see that local organisations get the funding and support they need.

Crawley MP welcomes £450,000 of Government funding to community organisation

“The funding being delivered by the Government will pay dividends across Crawley, boosting our local economy, creating jobs in the area, and bringing our communities closer together.”

The Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Secretary, Michelle Donelan said: “Thanks to this new Government funding package, spreading more money to more communities than ever before, people living in areas from Wolverhampton to Wigan and Crawley to Chesterfield will now get to benefit from the deep economic and social rewards culture can bring.”