Crawley Borough Council approves long-term funding of Citizens Advice services in the town

Crawley Borough Council has agreed to continue providing significant funding towards Citizens Advice West Sussex (CAWS) services in Crawley over the next six years.

This approval follows a successful bid by CAWS to a funding partnership (on behalf of West Sussex County Council together with the local District and Borough Councils) ensuring the long-term provision of general information and advice across the county for the period 2022/23 to 2028/29.

The council has agreed an annual contribution of £140,569 towards CAWS funding until 2028/29.

Citizens Advice offers free, independent, confidential, and impartial advice and helps with problems such as managing debt or household bills, and understanding rights at work or housing issues. It also provides specialist services in debt, homelessness and employment.

Councillor Michael Jones with Councillor Sue Mullins, who baked and presented a celebration cake to Emma Cross (CEO CAWS) and Jason Mather (Head of Client Services, CAWS) (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Councillor Michael Jones said: “I’m genuinely delighted that our new funding agreement will ensure that people who live and work in Crawley will be able to access high-quality advice on a range of issues during the cost of living crisis and for years to come.”

Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Advice in West Sussex, Emma Cross said: “We welcome the continued support from Crawley Borough Council to deliver much-needed advice and support to Crawley residents at a time when the cost of living is affecting many.