Creepy Crawley month is coming to Crawley in October, and with it comes lots of spooky, fun filled activities that are suitable for the whole family.

Crawley Town Centre BID have embraced the name many residents will know, and has invited witches, ghosts and ghouls to celebrate the theme.

From the ‘Monstrous Memorial Gardens’ to the ‘Haunted Historical High Street’ there will be exciting performances, community colouring fun, and even a spooktacular story about our very own ‘CC the Spider!’.

Here are some of the activities that your little ones can get involved over October half-term:

Throughout October, you can take your little ones to Tulleys Farm famous 'pumpkin patch' and let your children run riot in the acres of pumpkin fun. They may even get a spook or two along the way.

On October 29 'Ghost Caribou' will entertain you with their haunting show of light and music.

On Saturday, October 15, Crawley Town Centre BID brings a 'Raijin Storm' through Crawley, an experience you won't want to miss.

Join CC the Spider in his own adventure written especially for residents at the 'Shed of Stories' in Queens Square on October 30 and maybe stumble across a witchy friend along the way.