Crawley October half-term in pictures: Here’s our top places for some spooky fun in the town
October half-term is fast approaching and it’s time to plan some spooky activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Creepy Crawley month is coming to Crawley in October, and with it comes lots of spooky, fun filled activities that are suitable for the whole family.
Crawley Town Centre BID have embraced the name many residents will know, and has invited witches, ghosts and ghouls to celebrate the theme.
From the ‘Monstrous Memorial Gardens’ to the ‘Haunted Historical High Street’ there will be exciting performances, community colouring fun, and even a spooktacular story about our very own ‘CC the Spider!’.
Here are some of the activities that your little ones can get involved over October half-term: