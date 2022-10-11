Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crawley October half-term in pictures: Here’s our top places for some spooky fun in the town

October half-term is fast approaching and it’s time to plan some spooky activities for the whole family to enjoy.

By Ellis Peters
4 minutes ago

Creepy Crawley month is coming to Crawley in October, and with it comes lots of spooky, fun filled activities that are suitable for the whole family.

Crawley Town Centre BID have embraced the name many residents will know, and has invited witches, ghosts and ghouls to celebrate the theme.

From the ‘Monstrous Memorial Gardens’ to the ‘Haunted Historical High Street’ there will be exciting performances, community colouring fun, and even a spooktacular story about our very own ‘CC the Spider!’.

See more: Crawley primary school children provide ‘huge amount of donations’ to their Harvest Festival, Crawley mother sets up a ‘gofundme’ page for her daughter’s operation in Vienna, Crawley Town supporter injured by dog on a walk is saved by club staff

Here are some of the activities that your little ones can get involved over October half-term:

1. Crawley October half-term in pictures: Top places for some spooky fun in the town

Throughout October, you can take your little ones to Tulleys Farm famous ‘pumpkin patch’ and let your children run riot in the acres of pumpkin fun. They may even get a spook or two along the way.

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

2. Crawley October half-term in pictures: Here’s our picks for some spooky fun in the town

On October 29 ‘Ghost Caribou’ will entertain you with their haunting show of light and music.

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

3. Crawley October half-term in pictures: Top places for some spooky fun in the town

On Saturday, October 15, Crawley Town Centre BID brings a ‘Raijin Storm’ through Crawley, an experience you won’t want to miss.

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

4. Crawley October half-term in pictures: Top places for some spooky fun in the town

Join CC the Spider in his own adventure written especially for residents at the ‘Shed of Stories’ in Queens Square on October 30 and maybe stumble across a witchy friend along the way.

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales
BIDCrawley Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 2