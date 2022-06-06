Crawley Open House receives donation of air conditioning units for new resource centre

Sub-Cool Fm’s donation will provide the new resource centre with a climate-controlled environment for staff and clients to use.

Sub-Cool Fm are experts in air conditioning, providing best in class products and installations for commercial and residential clients.

Jacob Swei is the founder and director of Sub-Cool FM. He has vast experience working in the air conditioning industry, but it is his dedication to customer service and satisfaction that makes Sub-Cool FM stand out from other air conditioning companies.

Mr Swei visited the charity to view the resource centre and to meet the team. From his visit, he learned that Crawley Open House’s new centre didn’t have any means of cooling.

This led to Mr Swei donating over £15,000 worth of supply and installing new air conditioning throughout.

Mr Swei said: “Crawley Open house has the challenging task of reducing homeless, rehabilitating those who need it, giving free advice, offering security and love to those who may not have as much as most.

“Our comprehensive installation of free air conditioning for their brand-new facility is not a donation, but a token of gratitude.

“It’s a thank you from us as a business for getting up and doing what you do, it’s a thank you on behalf of the hundreds of businesses in West Sussex which support us, to allow us to do this for you.

“We all need help sometimes.”

Ian Wilkins from Crawley Open House commented:“Sometimes things happen which just blow your mind. At the end of April we met Jacob and Ben from Sub-Cool FM at a Gatwick Diamond Business networking event. They asked to come and have a look around at Crawley Open House, which we arranged a few days later. We showed them the nearly-finished Resource Centre opposite the hostel, and they on-the-spot offered to fit full air conditioning for free.

"We couldn’t quite believe it, but two weeks later six units had been expertly fitted by their brilliant team, and our clients and staff have a beautifully air-conditioned building ready for the summer. We are so grateful and thrilled at the generosity and compassion of everyone at Sub-Cool FM – what an unbelievably kind thing to do for a local charity.”

Crawley Open House has strived to support those experiencing the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusions. Providing short-term accommodation within their hostel, outreach services to those in the local community. The charity’s drop-in day centre can be accessed by anybody who needs help, advice or just the company of somebody who cares, empathises, and who tries to understand.

​The centre can give advice on welfare benefits, helping people identify which is the most appropriate and help people through the application process. Crawley Open House is able to provide debt management advice and help people learn to improve their budgeting skills through guidance and planning. The new beating heart for the charity is nearing completion and is ready to serve the local community.