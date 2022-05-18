Crawley parents looking to raise £140,000 for child's live-saving surgery in America

Gabriel Silva was diagnosed with a large tumour in his heart shortly after he was born, a condition that only five children in the UK have.

At six-months-old, Gabriel developed life threatening tachycardia arrhythmia which was caused by bronchitis.

He has ongoing respiratory infections due to the mass pressing on the airway of the lungs.

Lena Griciute, Gabriel’s mum, said: “When the doctors told us of his condition, it came as a complete surprise to us all, nothing was detected throughout the pregnancy. From that moment our lives changed in an instant.

“I had no idea how painful this was going to be. I don’t have the words to explain how I have felt, I don't wish for any mum to go through this. It is horrible, but I've promised myself never to give up on him and don’t lose hope.”

Lina and her husband Rafael Silva set up a GoFundMePage four weeks ago, in the hope of raising £140,000 to send Gabriel to Boston Children's Hospital in USA.

Lena said the couple were quoted this figure for doctors to debulk or resection Gabriels’ ventricular fibroma.

Lena wrote on the GoFundMe page: “The Cardiac surgeons at Boston are the best Cardiac in the world and they have done this operation several times. They are confident that they can drastically improve or even cure our little angel Gabriel.”

To visit Gabriel’s GoFundMe page click here