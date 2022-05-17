The free event will take place at Crawley United Reformed Church, Worth Park Avenue between 2pm and 6pm.

The legacy banner will be unveiled by Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Ryder. Other guests of honour that will be in attendance are Henry Smith MP, Mayor of Crawley and Youth Mayor of Crawley.

The group will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with ‘Diverse Puddings- Fit for a Queen’. There will also be cultural performances from across the globe.

Diverse Crawley

All are welcome to the event. Wear traditional outfits where possible. To contact Marilyn, please us: 07709821741

DIVERSE Crawley began in Summer 2017, launched as part of Crawley’s 70th anniversary, to share and showcase the rich diversity of our town.