Diverse Crawley plans to celebrate World Day For Cultural Diversity with the unveiling of 'Legacy Banner'

Diverse Crawley plan to celebrate World Day For Cultural Diversity on May 21 with an official unveiling of their Legacy Banner, puddings and cultural performances.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 4:23 pm

The free event will take place at Crawley United Reformed Church, Worth Park Avenue between 2pm and 6pm.

The legacy banner will be unveiled by Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Ryder. Other guests of honour that will be in attendance are Henry Smith MP, Mayor of Crawley and Youth Mayor of Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The group will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with ‘Diverse Puddings- Fit for a Queen’. There will also be cultural performances from across the globe.

Diverse Crawley

All are welcome to the event. Wear traditional outfits where possible. To contact Marilyn, please us: 07709821741

DIVERSE Crawley began in Summer 2017, launched as part of Crawley’s 70th anniversary, to share and showcase the rich diversity of our town.

If you have a story that you would like to send us, please email us at: [email protected]

See more: Crawley residents organise fundraiser to raise money for the family of Leonie Jones, Crawley Metro Bank staff take on 36-hour rowing challenge for St Catherine’s Hospice

Henry Smith MPQueen