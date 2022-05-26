The celebration will give local businesses and residents the chance to get together and celebrate the crowning of the Queen.
In the spirit of the Jubilee, Crow Coffee has invited Crawley Millennium band to play prom-style music on the day. This will be held by the crow sculpture.
The community will also be able to get a taste of the Jubilee with the shop’s cream tea.
Crow Coffee is an independent coffee shop serving speciality coffee, homemade cakes and cookies, and all-day brunch on weekends, all in a cosy shop in the heart of historic high street. Pop in, say hello and meet Crow Coffee’s head of customer care - resident bulldog Arthur!
All are welcome and if you have any questions about the event, please email Crow Coffee at: [email protected]